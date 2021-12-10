James River Church hands out Christmas presents to 1,200 children through ‘Season of Giving’ campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 1,200 children in southwest Missouri are enjoying an early Christmas gift Friday with help from James River Church’s ‘Season of Giving’ campaign.

Presents arrived to Bowerman and Williams Elementary School students Friday. The campaign will also help Westport Elementary School in Springfield and West Central Elementary School in Joplin.

This week, volunteers from the church are visiting each of those elementary schools to spread Christmas cheer and let the kids know they are loved. Children also get to enjoy a holiday program and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Organizers say it’s a special event they look forward to all year long.

“It is one of my favorite things that we do all year to walk in, and for some of these kids it might be their only present,” said Clent Wells with JRD Family Ministries. “It might be one of their best Christmas presents that they get. So we really put a lot of intention about every single kid getting a present that has their name on it and has been picked out for them.”

The ‘Season of Giving’ campaign has been going on for more than 20 years. The campaign also includes programs to help single moms and widows, in addition to a Thanksgiving basket outreach.

