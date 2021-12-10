Judge sets preliminary hearing date for James Phelps, same week as hearing for co-defendant Timothy Norton

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has scheduled a preliminary for Feb. 4, 2022 in the case of James Phelps, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater.

Phelps and his co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

Friday marked a brief, virtual court appearance for James Phelps. Judge John C. Porter did set Phelps’ preliminary hearing for the same week as Timothy Norton, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2. Norton will also appear in court for a motions hearing on Dec. 21 after he pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Norton’s attorney, Brandon Twibel, has filed a motion to withdraw from the case. A new attorney out of Jefferson City, Thomas Kirsh, has filed to take over, but that has not been granted as of now. Meanwhile, attorneys for James Phelps asked a judge to issue a bond last month, but that request was overruled, per court records.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

