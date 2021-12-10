Advertisement

Judge sets preliminary hearing date for James Phelps, same week as hearing for co-defendant Timothy Norton

James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has scheduled a preliminary for Feb. 4, 2022 in the case of James Phelps, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater.

Phelps and his co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

Friday marked a brief, virtual court appearance for James Phelps. Judge John C. Porter did set Phelps’ preliminary hearing for the same week as Timothy Norton, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2. Norton will also appear in court for a motions hearing on Dec. 21 after he pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Norton’s attorney, Brandon Twibel, has filed a motion to withdraw from the case. A new attorney out of Jefferson City, Thomas Kirsh, has filed to take over, but that has not been granted as of now. Meanwhile, attorneys for James Phelps asked a judge to issue a bond last month, but that request was overruled, per court records.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
School bus generic
Crane school employee struck by bus at high school Thursday morning
A car caught on fire Thursday afternoon on James River Freeway, leading to traffic impacts for...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car catches on fire on James River Freeway
Deputy involved in a deadly shooting in Hickory County, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri funeral home board ousted amid inspections conflict
Theresa Cox, 27, is one of four facing murder charges in the deaths of Alexander Chute and...
Pre-trial conference Friday for woman charged in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Missouri State Board of Education looks to increase minimum starting teacher salary
The Springfield Christmas parade is Saturday and he said it’s strategically placed at 2 p.m. to...
Holiday events boost tourism for downtown Springfield