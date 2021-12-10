Advertisement

Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Severe storms are possible mainly east of Highway 65 this evening and early tonight. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening/tonight
School bus generic
Crane school employee struck by bus at high school Thursday morning
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Latest News

The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Dole celebrated at National Cathedral, World War II memorial
'In his final days, Bob made it clear that he was deeply concerned about the threat to American...
Biden: Dole spoke of threats to democracy
CORRECTS TO BODY CAM OF BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE OFFICER JEFFREY SOMMERS, NOT CHAMPLIN POLICE...
GRAPHIC: In Potter trial, sergeant testifies he was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before shooting
Severe storms are possible mainly east of Highway 65 this evening and early tonight. Tornadoes,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threats over afternoon and evening hours for eastern Ozarks counties
Bryan Scott Jones.
Springfield man convicted of 27 counts from months-long crime spree, police pursuit in 2020