Laclede County Health Dept. to stop ‘all COVID-19 related work’ after court ruling

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department says it will stop all COVID-19 related work following a recent court ruling over COVID-19 practices.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Laclede County Health Department says it will stop contact tracing, quarantine orders and public announcements of case numbers and deaths.

The action comes after a Cole County Circuit judge ruled that schools and local health departments have no right to enact, enforce mask mandates or order quarantines. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has since threatened legal action against health departments and school districts that don’t follow that ruling.

“While our agency remains determined to protect the health of our county residents, it should be understood that this ruling greatly affects how we will be to proceed with all highly communicable diseases in the future,” says the department in a Facebook page.

According to COVID-19 data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 5,000 cases and 149 deaths from the virus have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Providing this type of information is one task the health department says it’ll no longer perform.

The Laclede County Health Department asks anyone who has COVID-19 to visit the CDC’s website for further guidance. You can also call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.