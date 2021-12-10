Lebanon man charged as traffic stop leads authorities to meth bust, $11K in cash

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man faces criminal charges after an early-morning traffic stop leads authorities to a significant meth bust.

Jack Claxton, 58, is charged with two felonies, second-degree drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance. The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Laclede County Sheriff’s Office teamed up in the investigation.

Authorities pulled over Claxton during a routine traffic stop Thursday morning. Later on, authorities seized nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and more than $11,000 in cash.

“This was a significant arrest and was the result of a diligent investigation by LANEG. The methamphetamine seized has a street value of nearly $100,000,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “This is another arrest in which LANEG, the Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department, pulled together resources to arrest a major player in drugs being distributed in our county.”

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office Police Service Dogs, Jude and JC, were used in the search of two suspect vehicles Thursday morning as part of the investigation.

According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Claxton was on parole for other drug charges at the time of his arrest. He has a lengthy criminal history in Laclede County, inlcuding arrests and convictions for stealing. driving while intoxicated and distribution of controlled substances.

Claxton is being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail. A woman was also arrested in this case, but has not been charged.

