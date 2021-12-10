Mercy, CoxHealth continue to see rise in demand for telehealth services.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Virtual visits and telehealth became part of the norm for doctors and patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, both hospital staff from Mercy and CoxHealth say the demand for those virtual visits is still high and they expect it to continue to grow in the future.

Mercy says, in 2019, there were about 10,000 telehealth appointments in total. In 2020, that number skyrocketed to 635,000.

Dr. Shawnie Replogle works at Mercy’s Strafford Clinic. During the peak of the pandemic, Dr. Replogle says the interest in virtual visits soared due to safety concerns.

”Not that anybody would choose to go through this process we’ve gone through with COVID-19, but telehealth is a little bit of a silver lining,” Dr. Replogle says. “Something good that has come out of it.”

The demand for virtual visits has shifted to be more about convenience.

“Very difficult for a lot of patients to get off from work, take time off from their jobs in order to see their doctors,” Dr. Replogle says. “Also parents with children at home, it’s hard to find child care in order to get in and see the doctor.”

At CoxHealth, the number of virtual visits are about double what the hospital system saw before the pandemic.

Director of Telehealth Services Bridget O’Hara says patients can get access to care online almost immediately.

Because of the immediacy, O’Hara expects demand to keep growing.

“We are all conditioned to want to do things in the palm of our hands nowadays, so I fully expect that to continue to happen,” O’Hara says.

CoxHealth offers virtual care for more than 25 school districts across Southwest Missouri, allowing staff or students to be seen during school.

“The speed in which they can get taken care of improves their outcome later on down the line,” O’Hara says.

O’Hara says for many people in the Ozarks, the nearest clinic may be over 20 miles away.

Telehealth allows doctors to serve more patients.

“Definitely bridges the access for patients who maybe struggle to be able to be seen in person,” O’Hara says. “If they’re in some of our more rural locations, we can see patients anywhere in the state of Missouri.”

Dr. Replogle says that bridge in access works both ways, giving physicians more access to their patients as well.

“If I’m able to spend a couple minutes on a virtual call with you and you’re able to tell me everything you want to know, I think I get a better understanding of what’s taking place,” Dr. Replogle says. “Things are not lost in translation at that point and hopefully can provide better care.”

Mercy also offers an on call service so patients can get virtual help 24/7. Calls made to Mercy primary care offices after hours and on weekends, for adult patients, are automatically sent to ‘Mercy on Call.’

‘Mercy on Call’ providers are an extension of the local care team. They can access a patient’s electronic health record to see past medical history, allergies and medications so they can give the best possible advice. The exchange of information works both ways, as the patient’s primary care provider knows what care was provided through the service.

