People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People all across Springfield say they’re getting a whiff of some sort of stench in the air.

Some say they smelled it earlier this week, but many are saying it reeked Thursday. Many people have their theories, but most are simply hoping that the air freshens up.

KY3 rode across the city Thursday to see where and what people were smelling.

“I have my three-year-old grand daughter in the car,” said Seelena Barrett. “The first thing she says when she stepped out was, ‘Ew! Ma, it smells like poo!’”

It might not be the “smell of death” that “surrounds you” that Lynyrd Skynyrd sings about, but there was certainly a stench in the air.

Most people said it smelled like farm animals.

”Cow manure like as if a truck just dumped over,” said Audrey Berrett.

”Smells kind of like manure or wet compost,” a man named Terry said.

It’s an unfamiliar odor for some, and definitely not a pleasant one.

”Never really smelled anything quite like it,” Terry said. “But it covers quite a bit of area cause I could smell it on the east side of town and now I’m on the south side of town. And I can still smell it.”

”It’s a very strong stench,” Seelena Barrett said.

A few people across town say they just thought they went crazy. Others wondered if it was in their own garbage.

”Two or three days ago we went all through the house,” Roger Shelton said. “We went through the trash and the sinks and everything.”

No luck finding the source of the smell led to other measures, like a trip to the mall for Roger and Esta Shelton.

“So she talked me into a $150 pair of new shoes,” Roger Shelton said. “She thought maybe I stepped in it. I walked outside and it still smells like the same thing! So I don’t know what it is. It’s in the air.”

The city said it is not coming from the treatment plants or any other city source. Springfield City Utilities also said it is not connected to its facilities. A city spokesperson made several calls around and said it is likely coming from fertilizer spread somewhere nearby.

People as far as Republic said they could even smell the odor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.