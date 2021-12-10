Advertisement

Pre-trial conference Friday for woman charged in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

Theresa Cox, 27, is one of four facing murder charges in the deaths of Alexander Chute and...
Theresa Cox, 27, is one of four facing murder charges in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pre-trial conference is underway Friday in the case of Theresa Cox, who faces murder charges for the deaths of a Willard couple last year.

Cox is one of four people charged in the murders of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul, who were shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2020.  Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute and they had a child together. Cox is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the case.

The Greene County prosecutor has also charged Duncan Bogle, 20 of Springfield, and Matthew Plumb, of Springfield, with murder charges. Therin Pumb, 18, of Springfield, faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say the night before the homicide, Bogle texted Cox, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow.” Investigators say the day of the crime, Bogle called a friend saying he did not want to kill anyone. He previously told the friend Cox was pressuring him to kill her ex.

According to court documents, Bogle, Cox and Matthew Plumb worked a late shift at a Springfield Pizza Hut the night of the incident. Investigators say Plumb admitted to helping create an alibi for Cox during the shift and helped report the gun as stolen. Investigators say Plumb also admitted to hiding the gun for Bogle at a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm.

The next day, employees reported the store was a mess and had not been cleaned. According to court documents, Bogle told his friend the next day, “sometimes some people have to die.”

