SEE MAP: Springfield’s Downtown Christmas Parade returns Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Downtown Springfield Association invites you to celebrate the holiday season at the 2021 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade Saturday, December 11.

This year’s theme is “The Joy of Christmas.”

The parade starts at 2 p.m. The route starts at South Avenue and Elm Street and ends at the Springfield Expo Center. The parade features floats, organizations, and area high school bands. Of course, look for KY3 personalities on the parade route.

Click HERE for It’s All Downtown parade route, information about other events.

