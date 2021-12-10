Advertisement

SEE MAP: Springfield’s Downtown Christmas Parade returns Saturday

2021 Christmas Parade
2021 Christmas Parade(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Downtown Springfield Association invites you to celebrate the holiday season at the 2021 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade Saturday, December 11.

This year’s theme is “The Joy of Christmas.”

The parade starts at 2 p.m. The route starts at South Avenue and Elm Street and ends at the Springfield Expo Center. The parade features floats, organizations, and area high school bands. Of course, look for KY3 personalities on the parade route.

Click HERE for It’s All Downtown parade route, information about other events.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
School bus generic
Crane school employee struck by bus at high school Thursday morning
A car caught on fire Thursday afternoon on James River Freeway, leading to traffic impacts for...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car catches on fire on James River Freeway
Deputy involved in a deadly shooting in Hickory County, Mo.

Latest News

The Springfield Christmas parade is Saturday and he said it’s strategically placed at 2 p.m. to...
Holiday events boost tourism for downtown Springfield
Severe storms are possible mainly east of Highway 65 this evening and early tonight. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening/tonight
Severe storms possible tonight
Foster has been sculpting since the age of 8.
Ozarks Life: Brent Foster's passion leads to him opening a gallery