SLIDESHOW: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms into Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the risk for strong storms into Saturday morning.

All modes of severe weather are possible. The biggest weather risks are heavy wind, heavy rain and hail, though tornadoes are possible.

See the hour-by-hour futurecast above for timing of the strongest storms Friday afternoon into Saturday.

