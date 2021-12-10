Advertisement

Springfield man convicted of 27 counts from months-long crime spree, police pursuit in 2020

Bryan Scott Jones.
Bryan Scott Jones.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County Jury has convicted a Springfield man on 27 felony counts in connection with a months-long crime spree and police pursuit last year.

Bryan Jones, 31, was convicted Thursday for several crimes that occurred between February 24, 2020 and May 13, 2020, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The jury deliberated for nearly two hours Thursday before returning its verdict. Jones was found guilty by the jury of three counts of forgery, four counts of first-degree tampering, 15 counts of stealing, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit device, one count of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of resisting a lawful stop and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Investigators say the defendant led officers on a 20-plus minute pursuit through Springfield before being apprehended in May 2020. Police say he has a lengthy criminal history of auto theft.

According to multiple probable cause statements from September 2016 to March 2018, Jones reportedly stole and broke into several vehicles, including cars at the Missouri State University campus and Bass Pro headquarters.

Jones has a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 1, 2022. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kimberley Pulley and Conner Harris. It was investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

