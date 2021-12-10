Stone County judge to decide on status of duck boat criminal trial next year

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - A Stone County judge will decide next year whether the criminal trial will proceed for three men charged in the Ride The Ducks tragedy.

Thursday marked the second day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for three former employees charged after a Ride The Ducks tourist boat sank in Table Rock Lake in 2018.

Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Stone County prosecutor Matt Selby filed a total of 63 criminal charges this summer against Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham, and Charles Baltzell.

Federal criminal charges were dismissed after a judge ruled lack of jurisdiction earlier this year.

Defense attorneys for the three men say prosecutors have yet to prove malicious intent.

They are accused of causing the deaths of 17 people after a duck boat capsized and sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake nearly four years ago. Thirty-one people were on the duck boat when it sank.

The proceedings focused on the defense’s opportunity to present its case and reasons why the charges should be dismissed.

“There are times when the captain has to make a decision, like any driver of a car, bus, airplane to make the right decision,” said Joe Perma, former duck boat captain.

Perma was employed for a number of years at the Branson attraction. He was called by defense attorneys to testify.

“Captain Scott McKee was very safety conscious, above and beyond. I’ll say that,” he said.

Another former duck boat captain, Jesse Young, had a tour out on the water at the same time as the Stretch Duck 7 before it sank.

“I continued to the shore. I kept my passengers safe. I looked in the mirror. I looked at the passengers. I looked straight ahead. Things were happening. The wind was blowing but I couldn’t do anything about that. Whatever the white line was, was it. Once the wind started blowing, I was only concentrating on getting my passengers off the water,” said Young.

Prosecutors say it’s exactly that weather that should have been a cause for concern.

“They made the decision to go ahead and try to beat the storm,” said Selby.

Defense attorneys for all three accused made one last attempt to convince the judge to dismiss the charges.

“The evidence has not shown that he was aware of a substantial unjustifiable risk that he would cause death,” said one defense attorney.

Another argued, “There is absolutely no evidence that supports Mr. Selby’s argument. This National Weather Service says well there are these warnings. That’s all fine and dandy.”

“Did you think he knowingly wanted to put himself in harm’s way? Captain McKee almost lost his life. His best friend, the driver, who was also trained by people like Joe Perma, lost their lives using, regrettably, their best judgment,” said attorney James Hobbs.

Judge Alan Blankenship allowed the state to file a written response to the defense’s request for dismissal.

The preliminary hearing is set to be resolved sometime next year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.