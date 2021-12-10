Advertisement

Student accused of making threat at Branson High School, police deem threat non-credible

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a student threat Friday morning at Branson High School, and investigators later determined the threat was not credible.

Officers with the Branson Police Department and Branson High School staff are now coordinating with the Taney County Juvenile Office regarding the student’s conduct.

Police arrived to Branson High School around 7 a.m. Friday after a 911 call regarding a threat from a student at Branson High School. It’s unclear what kind of threat is being investigated at this time.

An on-duty school resource officer, along with additional Branson officers who responded, quickly identified and found a student accused of making the threats. Later on, officers and school staff determined the threat to be non-credible.

“At no time were the students or staff of the Branson High School in danger. The threat was specific to the Branson High School and no other campuses were involved. The Branson Police Department and the Branson School district have a strong partnership and will continue to make the safety of students and staff a top priority,” said the Branson Police Department in a statement Friday.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

