Student struck by car Friday while crossing street near Reed Junior High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A student was struck by a car Friday morning while crossing the street near Reed Junior High School in Springfield.

District leaders from Springfield Public Schools tell us the student was taken to the hospital, but is conscious and in stable condition. The district did not confirm the age or gender of the child.

Stephen Hall, a spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools, says situations like this do not happen often, but when it does, it’s a reminder for everyone to be careful.

“Any time we have something like that happen, we pause and we remember to be aware of your surroundings, during our pick up and drop off times especially,” said Hall. ‘Slow down [and] be really watchful and mindful of our students as they’re making their way to school and home each day.”

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the collision. It’s unknown whether criminal charges will be filed at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

