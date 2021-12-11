Advertisement

2 killed, 5 injured after likely tornado strikes nursing home in northeast Arkansas

A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area.
A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area.(Source: Jason Edwards)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEAR JONESBORO, Ark. (KY3) - Two died and five others suffered injuries Friday evening as a tornado moved through Monette, Ark. at a local nursing home.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home Friday.

A strong storm system Friday caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region. There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

