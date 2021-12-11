DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms rolled through southwest Missouri Friday evening, slamming the Ozarks region with heavy winds, rain, hail and other modes of severe weather.

Tornado warnings were issued for at least seven counties in the Missouri Ozarks region throughout the evening, though the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any tornadoes in southwest Missouri from Friday’s storm system.

Heavy winds led to some significant damage in Springfield, including to businesses like Flowerama on Sunshine Street. Notable damages include a large parking lot sign and awning around the business.

KY3 viewer Brandon Moore submitted photos of damage to a Hardee’s sign off of Battlefield Road in southwest Springfield.

Right near the Hardee’s restaurant, the Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway intersection closed for several hours as crews dealt with damage from a high-voltage line.

Meanwhile, the Stone County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed extensive damage to at least four homes near of Branson West. No injuries have been reported in that area as of this time. CLICK HERE for a look at damages from 417 Drone Imaging.

In addition to these damages, viewers from Waynesville, Hartville, and Mineral Township have notified KY3 of uprooted trees and other various damages.

The National Weather Service and emergency management teams also confirmed these damages in southwest Missouri:

Uprooted trees and damage to playground at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield.

Damage to several storage buildings in the Seymour, Missouri area.

Damage to several mobile homes in the Grovespring, Missouri area.

Other notable damages and injuries in the Midwest, but just outside the KY3 viewing area include:

Two died and multiple others were injured when storms damaged a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. At least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home Friday, but were rescued. CLICK HERE for details.

A roof of an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Ill. near St. Louis. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt, but at least two deaths have been confirmed. CLICK HERE for details.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported damage and entrapments in the Rives area of Dunklin County, Missouri, near Cape Girardeau. CLICK HERE for details.

At least 70 people were feared dead from storms in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear and state officials believe the tornado stayed on ground for 200 miles. CLICK HERE for details.

Three people died overnight after two separate tornadoes in northwest Tennessee. CLICK HERE for details.

