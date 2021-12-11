DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near West Branson among sites damaged by severe weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms rolled through southwest Missouri Friday evening, slamming the Ozarks region with heavy winds, rain, hail and other modes of severe weather.

Tornado warnings were issued for at least seven counties in the Missouri Ozarks region, though the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any tornadoes in Missouri amid Friday’s storm system.

Heavy winds led to some significant damage in Springfield, including to businesses like Flowerama on Sunshine Street. Notable damages include a parking lot sign and a stretch of awning.

Viewer Brandon Moore submitted photos of damage to a Hardee’s sign near Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway.

Right near the Hardee’s restaurant, the Battlefield and Kansas intersection is closed as crews deal with damage from a high-voltage line.

Meanwhile, the Stone County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed extensive damage to four homes northwest of West Branson. No injuries have been reported in that area as of this time.

In addition to these damages, viewers from Waynesville, Hartville and Mineral Township have notified KY3 of uprooted trees and other various damages.

