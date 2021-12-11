Advertisement

DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near West Branson among sites damaged by severe weather

Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms rolled through southwest Missouri Friday evening, slamming the Ozarks region with heavy winds, rain, hail and other modes of severe weather.

Tornado warnings were issued for at least seven counties in the Missouri Ozarks region, though the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any tornadoes in Missouri amid Friday’s storm system.

Heavy winds led to some significant damage in Springfield, including to businesses like Flowerama on Sunshine Street. Notable damages include a parking lot sign and a stretch of awning.

Viewer Brandon Moore submitted photos of damage to a Hardee’s sign near Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway.

Right near the Hardee’s restaurant, the Battlefield and Kansas intersection is closed as crews deal with damage from a high-voltage line.

Brandon Moore/Springfield, Mo.
Brandon Moore/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)

Meanwhile, the Stone County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed extensive damage to four homes northwest of West Branson. No injuries have been reported in that area as of this time.

In addition to these damages, viewers from Waynesville, Hartville and Mineral Township have notified KY3 of uprooted trees and other various damages.

PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Friday night storms

Have you noticed any storm damage? Submit your photos to the KY3 News App.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Severe weather possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Possible Tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

A tornado was reported Friday evening in the Monette area.
2 killed, 5 injured after likely tornado strikes nursing home in northeast Arkansas
CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals have both reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Springfield hospitals expecting a COVID-19 spike before and after holidays amid Omicron spread
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Brandon Moore/Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Friday night storms