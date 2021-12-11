FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend

Severe storms raced through the Ozarks Friday evening and across portions of the country early Saturday morning just ahead of a cold front.

Severe storms across the country last night (ky3)

The Ozarks will be dry this weekend with cloud cover clearing out this morning with plentiful sunshine for the rest of the day. High temperatures will only manage the mid 40s with gusty winds possible throughout the day. Peak wind gusts may reach the 30-40 mph range.

Cool temperatures with gusty winds (ky3)

High pressure will build over the Ozarks and help to return a south wind. The combination of sunshine and south winds will lift highs back to the 50s and 60s to start week. Record or near record heat then returns for next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 70.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday (ky3)

A pattern chance then begins to take place late next week which will extend into the weekend. A prolonged period of unsettled weather is possible with several round of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

