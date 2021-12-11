Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watches for several counties in the Ozarks amid severe weather patterns expected to continue into Saturday.

Dozens of south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas counties remain under a tornado watch until midnight Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If the watch is upgraded to a tornado warning later on, that means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

Parts of Webster, Laclede, Phelps, Pulaski and Maries counties previously had tornado warnings Friday, all which had expired by 7 p.m.

The following counties in Missouri Ozarks region are currently under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Friday:

  • Camden, MO
  • Christian, MO
  • Dallas, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Greene, MO
  • Laclede, MO
  • Maries, MO
  • Miller, MO
  • Morgan, MO
  • Osage, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Phelps, MO
  • Pulaski, MO
  • Stone, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Webster, MO

The following counties in the Arkansas Ozarks region are currently under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Friday:

  • Fulton, AR
  • Izard, AR
  • Sharp, AR
  • Stone, AR

Many of these counties have issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches throughout the night as well.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Saturday morning. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

