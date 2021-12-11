Advertisement

Guns now allowed in cars on University of Missouri campuses

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to LMPD data.(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri System Board of Curators has voted to allow guns in parked vehicles on any of its campuses.

The university system still prohibits open or concealed carry of firearms on campus after the Friday vote. Courts previously have ruled against the university when it prohibited university employees from keeping firearms in their vehicles on campus.

Curator Todd Graves initiated the move, saying it is time to get the curators out of the politics of firearms.

System president and Columbia campus Chancellor Mun Choi said he’s concerned about thefts, as are the university and city police chiefs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Local businesses react to Missouri's minimum wage increase for 2022.
Small business owners in Republic explain impact of Missouri raising its minimum wage
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather