Injuries reported after roof collapse at Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois.(KMOV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Injuries reported after roof collapse at Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois.

Gray affiliate KMOV reports a large emergency response at the warehouse facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, near St. Louis.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt at this time. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

