Missouri State Highway Patrol, other agencies responding to situation in south Springfield

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a situation late Friday night in south Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a situation late Friday night in south Springfield.

MSHP reports an investigation is ongoing near Armory Court and South Reed Avenue in south Springfield. Details around the investigation are unclear, but viewers tell KY3 they noticed several patrol cars in the area.

This is a developing story. KY3 has a reporting crew at the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.

