National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado from Friday night’s storms in Stone County

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit an area in Stone County during Friday night’s storms.

An EF-1 tornado damaged an area near the Branson West community around 7:40 p.m. Friday. The storm packed winds of 90 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. It stayed on the ground for 0.67 miles. It lasted less than five minutes.

NWS reports the tornado mainly damaged roofs and siding for around 20 homes northwest of Branson West. The Stone County Office of Emergency says at least four homes suffered extensive damage. Trees and powerlines in the area also went down during the tornado.

Tornado warnings were issued for at least seven counties in the Missouri Ozarks region throughout the evening, though the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any other tornadoes in southwest Missouri from Friday’s storm system. NWS crews are still surveying several areas around the Springfield area.

