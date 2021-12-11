New Springfield senior living facility gets in Christmas spirit with horse-and-buggy rides

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turners Rock senior living facility on East Sunshine in Springfield just opened in March with amenities like a pub, game rooms and work-out areas.

But they still have to deal with pandemic-related challenges. All of their 82 residents have been vaccinated and all of their employees are required to do so.

“COVID has been a challenge for everyone in the senior living business,” explained Brad Eldridge, the General Manager at Turners Rock. “But we were very fortunate. When they designed our building, which was done before the pandemic, they really did a great job of setting up several public spaces and common areas so our residents could still get out of their apartments and spread out. We want them to be out and about. We don’t want them to feel isolated.”

And there was certainly no hint of isolation on Friday as many of the residents gathered outside the entrance to the facility for a Christmas gathering. There was music, dancing, Santa Claus, and a rather unique way to get people in the holiday spirit as Mountain Creek Ranch from Aurora, Mo. showed up to give horse-and-buggy rides.

“We wanted to bring smiles, old memories and just a wonderful feeling of Christmas,” said Beverly Robertson with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, who helped organize the event.

“It reminds me of the final scene in ‘White Christmas’ and all we need now is snow,” remarked a woman as she petted one of the two horses who provided the rides.

There was no snow but this return to the good ‘ol days did leave some residents preferring a horse ride to a car ride.

“You can’t really get in a wreck with a horse,” said Marie McElvaine, a Turners Rock resident. “But you can fall on the ground!”

Another resident, Jerry Smithwick, was dressed in a cowboy hat as he watched the proceedings.

“I once had a mule named Prissy,” he said with a smile. “I rode that little mule everywhere. She was very smart. And we were both stubborn.”

Resident Shirley Cook enjoyed her ride on Friday a lot more than a previous equine experience.

“I never owned a horse but my neighbor did,” she said. “She talked me into riding him and the horse took off as fast as he could go. I had no idea what to do.”

Many of the residents were taking their very first horse-and-buggy ride.

“I lived in town and we just had stray dogs and cats,” said one rider as she got off the buggy.

Safe to say she never tried to ride a stray dog.

But on this day everyone got in the Christmas spirit as one group riding down the road broke into a song that described the event perfectly.

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh!”

