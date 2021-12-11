Advertisement

Numerous homes destroyed, reports of entrapments in Rives, Mo. area

Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Some of the damage in Rive, Mo. on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Noland Cook/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene near Rives after two tornados reportedly touched down on Friday night, December 10.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, numerous homes were destroyed and there are reports of entrapment.

Other parts of the Heartland saw heavy damage including Mayfield and western Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among sites damaged by severe weather
A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend

Latest News

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin watches his team play during the second half of an NCAA...
Border War renewed: Missouri pays a visit to No. 8 Kansas
A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend