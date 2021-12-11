Pedestrian struck, killed in northwest Springfield, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Friday night in northwest Springfield.

Police have arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Investigators say the collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Chestnut Expressway and North Eldon Avenue. Police say a car pulled out of a gas station parking lot and hit a man who was trying to rush across a busy street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from injuries. Police have not identified the victim or suspect and are working to notify family members of the victim.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.