PHOTOS: Severe storms damage Branson West homes

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms rolled through the Ozarks throughout Friday night, leading to widespread damages across southwest Missouri.

The Stone County Office of Emergency Management reports extensive storm damage to at least four homes in Branson West.

417 Drone Imaging shared several photos with KY3 of the aftermath in Branson West. Officials have not reported any deaths or significant injuries from the area at this time.

