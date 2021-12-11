Severe storms lead to significant damage for businesses across Springfield
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms continue to roll through the Ozarks with a First Alert Weather Day issued through Saturday morning.
Heavy winds have already led to some significant damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in Springfield. Notable damages include a parking lot sign and awning around the building.
Viewer Brandon Moore submitted photos of damage to a Hardee’s sign near Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway.
