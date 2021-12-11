Advertisement

Severe storms lead to significant damage for businesses across Springfield

Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in Springfield.
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms continue to roll through the Ozarks with a First Alert Weather Day issued through Saturday morning.

Heavy winds have already led to some significant damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in Springfield. Notable damages include a parking lot sign and awning around the building.

Viewer Brandon Moore submitted photos of damage to a Hardee’s sign near Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway.

Brandon Moore/Springfield, Mo.
Brandon Moore/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)

Have you noticed any storm damage? Submit your photos to the KY3 News App.

