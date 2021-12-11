PHOTOS: Storms lead to significant damage at Phelps Grove Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms rolled through southwest Missouri Friday evening, slamming the Ozarks region with heavy winds, rain, hail and other modes of severe weather.

Storms have uprooted several large trees and damaged the playground at Phelps Grove Park. Viewers who live nearby submitted several pictures of the damage.

Heavy winds also led to significant damage in Springfield businesses, like Flowerama on Sunshine Street. Notable damages include a parking lot sign and a stretch of awning.

