Small business owners in Republic explain impact of Missouri raising its minimum wage

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reminds residents that the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the new year.

The wage increase will be $11.15 per hour, raising it from a $10.30 per hour rate in 2021.

Sonya Rippy, the owner of Village Pottery Café in Republic said they were prepared for it.

”The minimum wage increase, I think for small business owners, is going to be huge,” said Rippy. “But we are used to higher wages at this point. So I feel like the minimum wage is not out of reach for most of us. Most of us are already paying that, to keep good staff on-hand and retain them.”

The minimum wage increase comes as the national inflation rate jumped to 6.8 percent, the highest in 39 years.

Macy Mitchell, the owner of two family businesses in Republic and the executive director of Republic’s Chamber of Commerce, said the inflation rate is affecting many business decisions.

“With the cost of living right now and inflation, you have to offer them a little bit higher to make a living, or even have them accept the job at this point,” said Mitchell.

Rippy said a combination of higher wages and supply shortages may mean cuts.

“It’s just a compounding double whammy,” said Rippy. “We’re looking at invoices and shipping. We’re looking at higher payroll taxes, we’re looking at higher wages, we’re looking at problems finding things and it’s just it can be overwhelming.”

But with all issues aside, Mitchell wants employees to live a high quality life.

“Does every small business owner out there want their people to be extremely successful and flourish outside of their four walls, absolutely,” said Mitchell.

Missouri has raised its minimum wage for workers of private employers gradually over each of the last six years, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. The increases are part of plan approved by voters in 2018 to raise the minimum wage every year thru 2023.

