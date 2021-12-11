Springfield hospitals expecting a COVID-19 spike before and after holidays amid Omicron spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is nearly two weeks away, and local hospitals are preparing for a possible a surge in COVID-19 patients before and after the holidays.

Mercy and CoxHealth say they are anticipating a spike as the Omicron variant continues to spread. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is currently reporting 117 hospitalizations, which is more than three times higher than it was on the week of Nov. 18.

“Our volume last Friday was 54 patients in house with COVID,” said CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards. “Today we are at 70. For the week of Christmas, we’re predicting at between 99 and 120. So it’s again growing at a remarkable pace.”

Edwards said those numbers could likely go up even more after the holidays, following travel and gatherings.

The summer Delta surge overwhelmed hospitals for months, and now hospital leaders say Delta is bouncing back while Omicron is on the rise. Early research suggests that the Omicron variant is more contagious than the Delta variant.

“What that tells me is that we will see this variant become a predominant strain in the United States over the coming month or so,” said Dr. Will Sistrunk, and infectious diseases physician at Mercy. “Now this is in the middle of delta, you know. We’re seeing a lot of Delta strain too. And in the winter season, we’re also seeing cases beginning to ramp up for influenza.”

Hospital leaders say the previous surge provided several key takeaways that they can learn from.

“I think with Delta, we were all kind of put back on our heels because it wasn’t expected,” Edwards said. “It looked like the pandemic was dying down. So now we are expecting this bump.

While Edwards said most hospitals may not have been prepared for Delta, he and other health leaders say they have a bit of better understanding of things this time around. Preparations are already underway at both Mercy and CoxHealth.

“We meet weekly and we look at our numbers, we talk about capacity,” said Mercy Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick. “We talk about what we call work streams, how are our supplies look, how does our equipment look, what about medications from the pharmacy and then staffing as well.”

There are still some capacity concerns though as projections show cases ticking upward well into January.

“The challenge we have right now in particular is our volumes are at near record-highs, again, without COVID,” Edwards said. “And so we’re struggling to make sure we’ve got more capacity in the future”

Both hospitals say most patients still tend to be unvaccinated, but they say there has been a slight uptick nationally of patients who have been vaccinated.

“There are rare cases that people that have been vaccinated develop severe illness,” Sistrunk said. “By and large, the people that have been vaccinated do not develop severe illness.”

But Dr. Sistrunk said booster shots are vital.

“There’s been such a push to get to get boosters done to get your antibody levels as high as you can to try to prevent yourself from getting COVID in the first place,” he said. “If you’ve been vaccinated, well in the past, your antibody levels now are beginning to wane. And so that won’t last forever. So you need to make sure that you get your booster dose to help maintain that valuable protection.”

Health leaders say they are preparing as best as they can, but also need help from the community.

“We’re doing everything we can to be ready and keep things moving for the community,” Frederick said. “But we need the community to do their part as well. And we ask them to please get out there and get your vaccine.”

Experts say there is some encouraging news. While Omicron spreads faster, it appears to be a bit more mild.

Health leaders says flu season was practically non-existent last year, but this year they say testing is key so you can make sure you know exactly what you have if you get sick.

“We’re seeing a lot of other respiratory viruses that are typically seen this time of year,” Dr. Sistrunk said. “Last year we did not see much of this, but this year we are and so your symptoms may be from many different viruses this year.”

