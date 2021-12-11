Suspect shoots Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.

The trooper was rushed to a Springfield hospital with unknown injuries, according to a MSHP Sgt. Mike McClure. The suspect is still at large, but no information on the suspect is available at this time.

Investigators say a trooper was involved in a pursuit with a suspect. The pursuit ended shortly after 11 p.m. at a dead end at Armory Court near South Reed Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect then drove down embankment, got out of the car and showed a weapon. The suspect then fired shots and a trooper was struck. The trooper has not been identified by name, age or gender.

MSHP has set up a perimeter around the neighborhood in an effort to track down the suspect. Homeowners around the area are advised to stay in their homes, per Sgt. McClure.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department and other agencies are also assisting with the investigation.

Additional details are limited. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.