Advertisement

Thousands expected to attend 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade

Thousands expected to attend the 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade
Thousands expected to attend the 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2021 Springfield Christmas parade will be held downtown Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to line the Springfield streets.

The festivities will kick off at noon with a Christmas market on the square. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Thousands are expected to be in attendance, so if you plan on coming out, it’s best to come early.

“We have 80 entries in the parade this year, and we have a lot of really nice nonprofits and commercial businesses and kinds groups, so we have a really good mix of people participating this year,” said Jennifer Mosley, event director with Downtown Springfield.

Downtown business will also be open and ready for customers as you wait for the parade to start.

“It just it brings people out some people that are new to the area, get to see what’s downtown,” said Mosley. “They’ll go into our different restaurants and have lunch. We have lots of really great coffee shops downtown; it’s very impactful for people to see what’s happening down here.”

Here is map of the parade route and free parking options. Keep in mind all of these streets will be closed. If you’re planning on joining in all the Christmas fun make sure to plan ahead.

Thousands expected to attend the 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade
Thousands expected to attend the 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather
A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
417 Drone Imaging shows damage of severe storms Friday at Branson West.
PHOTOS: Severe storms damage Branson West homes