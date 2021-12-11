Thousands expected to attend 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2021 Springfield Christmas parade will be held downtown Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to line the Springfield streets.

The festivities will kick off at noon with a Christmas market on the square. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Thousands are expected to be in attendance, so if you plan on coming out, it’s best to come early.

“We have 80 entries in the parade this year, and we have a lot of really nice nonprofits and commercial businesses and kinds groups, so we have a really good mix of people participating this year,” said Jennifer Mosley, event director with Downtown Springfield.

Downtown business will also be open and ready for customers as you wait for the parade to start.

“It just it brings people out some people that are new to the area, get to see what’s downtown,” said Mosley. “They’ll go into our different restaurants and have lunch. We have lots of really great coffee shops downtown; it’s very impactful for people to see what’s happening down here.”

Here is map of the parade route and free parking options. Keep in mind all of these streets will be closed. If you’re planning on joining in all the Christmas fun make sure to plan ahead.

Thousands expected to attend the 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.