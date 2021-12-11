Advertisement

Thousands of power outages reported, high-voltage line damaged in Springfield amid severe weather

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of City Utilities customers are left without power following Friday’s severe storms in the Springfield area.

Outages are widespread throughout city limits. Downed power lines and broken utility poles have caused many of these outages, per City Utilities.

Additionally, neighboring utilities high-voltage line near Kansas and Battlefield has been damaged significantly. CU has line crews assisting to secure the area until crews from that utility arrive to make repairs. This area has been detoured and traffic is being detoured until the area is made safe and secured.

“We cannot estimate how long repairs will take for any specific area. Crews are working as rapidly as possible to restore service to all customers,” said City Utilities in a statement Friday.

Customers are asked to call the outage line at 1-888-863-9001 to report a power outage.

