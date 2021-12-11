Advertisement

Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 2 people dead

First responders on scene investigating building damage, debris on the ground at Amazon...
First responders on scene investigating building damage, debris on the ground at Amazon Warehouse.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tornadoes ripping through the St. Louis area Friday night caused at least two deaths, including one when an Amazon facility east of the city in Illinois was heavily damaged.

At least one person died at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

A large tornado was reported in the Edwardsville area at about the time the building was damaged.

National Weather Service workers themselves had to take shelter as another tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Missouri, about 30 miles west of St. Louis.

That twister was suspected of destroying several homes in the towns of New Melle and Defiance, leaving at least three people injured, one of them hospitalized with serious injuries.

In rural St. Charles County, one person died and two others were injured when buildings collapsed near the town of Defiance. The National Weather Service office in suburban St. Louis confirmed the death, but no further information was immediately available.

A tornado was reported in Pemiscot County in the Bootheel region near Hayti, but the sheriff’s office said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among sites damaged by severe weather
A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend

Latest News

A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin watches his team play during the second half of an NCAA...
Border War renewed: Missouri pays a visit to No. 8 Kansas
A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested