Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 2 people dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tornadoes ripping through the St. Louis area Friday night caused at least two deaths, including one when an Amazon facility east of the city in Illinois was heavily damaged.

At least one person died at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

A large tornado was reported in the Edwardsville area at about the time the building was damaged.

National Weather Service workers themselves had to take shelter as another tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Missouri, about 30 miles west of St. Louis.

That twister was suspected of destroying several homes in the towns of New Melle and Defiance, leaving at least three people injured, one of them hospitalized with serious injuries.

In rural St. Charles County, one person died and two others were injured when buildings collapsed near the town of Defiance. The National Weather Service office in suburban St. Louis confirmed the death, but no further information was immediately available.

A tornado was reported in Pemiscot County in the Bootheel region near Hayti, but the sheriff’s office said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

