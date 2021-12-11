Advertisement

Two dead in northeast Arkansas as tornadoes hit region

Daylight shows tornado damage at Monette, AR nursing home
Daylight shows tornado damage at Monette, AR nursing home(WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (AP) — Two people were killed in northeastern Arkansas as tornadoes struck several states in the region, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday in Monette.

One person at Monette Manor nursing home in Monette and one person inside a Dollar General store in Leachville died as twisters struck the area about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, Hutchinson said.

“Probably the most remarkable thing is that there’s not a greater loss of life,” Hutchinson said after touring the heavily damaged nursing home that he described as destroyed and said housed 67 residents.

The storms also hit a candle factory in Kentucky, where that state’s governor said the statewide death toll may surpass 100, and an Amazon facility in Illinois.

“When you look at Kentucky ... it does put things in perspective and it makes you grateful that there wasn’t a greater loss” of lives, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he has declared a state of emergency for the area and assessments will begin to determine if the damage meets the threshold for federal assistance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper late Friday night in south Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; shooter arrested
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool temps to start the weekend

Latest News

Cool temperatures with gusty winds
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Let the Warm Up Begin...Again
417 Drone Imaging shows damage of severe storms Friday at Branson West.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado from Friday night’s storms in Stone County
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Guns now allowed in cars on University of Missouri campuses