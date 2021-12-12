Gov. Parson surveys severe storm damage in eastern Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and emergency management officials visited St. Charles and Pemiscot counties Sunday to assess damage from Friday night’s severe storms.

At least two people in Missouri have died, while hundreds of homes and buildings in the state are damaged or destroyed after a massive Friday night stormfront.

In St. Charles County, at least one woman was killed at home and two others were hospitalized. In Pemiscot County, a young child was killed at home and at least nine other people were hospitalized.

Gov. Parson visited both counties Sunday to assess the widespread damage.

This afternoon, @RepJasonSmith and Senator Jason Bean traveled with us to Pemiscot County to assess storm and tornado damage in the region and talk with impacted Missourians. pic.twitter.com/DkfVL6DaCP — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 12, 2021

Teresa and I are impressed at the outpouring of community volunteers and support in Defiance, St. Charles County.



We appreciate the first responders, utility crews, and teams of volunteers who continue to work quickly to save lives, remove debris, and restore power. pic.twitter.com/DNfhwuHNaV — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 12, 2021

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by this powerful-sustained storm system, and we are praying for the family and friends of those we have lost,” said Gov. Parson. “The deadly tornadoes that swept through Missouri and neighboring states are a reminder that strong storms can take lives when people are at home or at work.”

Regional coordinators with the State Emergency Management Agency have been working with local partners to assess resource needs and preliminary damage estimates. The governor’s office says he spoke with U.S. president Joe Biden to coordinate state and federal resources for communities affected by severe storms.

“I want all Missourians who have been affected to know that my office and all of state government stands ready to assist them, and we are going to be on the ground in areas most impacted to learn just how best to do that,” said Gov. Parson. “We express our appreciation to the first responders, utility crews, and teams of volunteers who continue to work quickly to save lives, remove debris, and restore power.”

Several Missouri agencies are helping with tornado and storm assistance. MSHP crews continue to assist local authorities in St. Charles County and southeast Missouri, and troopers are helping with door-to-door searches in several counties.

