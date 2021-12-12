Advertisement

Gov. Parson surveys severe storm damage in eastern Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.(Source: KFVS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and emergency management officials visited St. Charles and Pemiscot counties Sunday to assess damage from Friday night’s severe storms.

At least two people in Missouri have died, while hundreds of homes and buildings in the state are damaged or destroyed after a massive Friday night stormfront.

In St. Charles County, at least one woman was killed at home and two others were hospitalized. In Pemiscot County, a young child was killed at home and at least nine other people were hospitalized.

Gov. Parson visited both counties Sunday to assess the widespread damage.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by this powerful-sustained storm system, and we are praying for the family and friends of those we have lost,” said Gov. Parson. “The deadly tornadoes that swept through Missouri and neighboring states are a reminder that strong storms can take lives when people are at home or at work.”

Regional coordinators with the State Emergency Management Agency have been working with local partners to assess resource needs and preliminary damage estimates. The governor’s office says he spoke with U.S. president Joe Biden to coordinate state and federal resources for communities affected by severe storms.

“I want all Missourians who have been affected to know that my office and all of state government stands ready to assist them, and we are going to be on the ground in areas most impacted to learn just how best to do that,” said Gov. Parson. “We express our appreciation to the first responders, utility crews, and teams of volunteers who continue to work quickly to save lives, remove debris, and restore power.”

Several Missouri agencies are helping with tornado and storm assistance. MSHP crews continue to assist local authorities in St. Charles County and southeast Missouri, and troopers are helping with door-to-door searches in several counties.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather
417 Drone Imaging shows damage of severe storms Friday at Branson West.
PHOTOS: Brief tornado damages homes and trees near Branson West
Two people are hurt after a crash late Saturday night near Glenstone Avenue and East Portland...
Man killed, another person hurt in Springfield crash late Saturday near Glenstone and Portland
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday

Latest News

Here are the forecast highs for Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures Still Climbing
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) heads for the end zone to score past...
Chiefs roll to record-setting 48-9 victory over Raiders
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
How to help victims of Midwest tornadoes
Plea hearing scheduled Tuesday for Dent County woman charged in death of emaciated child