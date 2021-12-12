Man killed, another person hurt in Springfield crash late Saturday near Glenstone and Portland

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died and another person is hurt after a crash late Saturday night near Glenstone Avenue and East Portland Street in Springfield.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. It involved two cars and three people. None of the victims have identified.

Police say one driver was heading southbound on Glenstone Avenue and likely speeding. Another driver, heading northbound on Glenstone, was trying to turn left onto Portland Street. While he was turning left, his car was T-boned by the southbound driver.

Investigators say the driver performing the left turn has died from his injuries. A passenger in that car was hurt, but is expected to survive.

Police say the driver heading southbound was not hurt. It’s unknown if either of the drivers were under the influence and unknown if criminal charges will be filed.

Other details around the crash are unclear at this point. Police closed off a stretch of Glenstone Avenue briefly Saturday to investigate the area. The Springfield Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.