Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a man wanted for shooting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Friday night.

Troopers arrested Justin Jackman near South Fremont Avenue and East Lark Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries to his face, but he is listed in stable condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He has not yet been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a trooper was involved in a pursuit late Friday with Jackman following a traffic violation. The pursuit ended shortly after 11 p.m. at a dead-end at Armory Court near South Reed Avenue. Investigators say Jackman then drove down an embankment, got out of the car, and showed a weapon. The suspect then fired shots and a trooper was struck. MSHP reports that the trooper returned fire at Jackman, who ran away from the scene.

MSHP set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting Friday and spent several hours overnight searching for Jackman and found him early Saturday morning. According to court records, Jackman has been previously convicted of burglary and other crimes out of Bolivar.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, and several other agencies assisted with the investigation.

Jackman is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the shooting.

