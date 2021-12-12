Advertisement

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a man wanted for shooting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Friday night.

Troopers arrested Justin Jackman near South Fremont Avenue and East Lark Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Friday night.(KY3)

The trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries to his face, but he is listed in stable condition, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He has not yet been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a trooper was involved in a pursuit late Friday with Jackman following a traffic violation. The pursuit ended shortly after 11 p.m. at a dead-end at Armory Court near South Reed Avenue. Investigators say Jackman then drove down an embankment, got out of the car, and showed a weapon. The suspect then fired shots and a trooper was struck. MSHP reports that the trooper returned fire at Jackman, who ran away from the scene.

MSHP set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting Friday and spent several hours overnight searching for Jackman and found him early Saturday morning. According to court records, Jackman has been previously convicted of burglary and other crimes out of Bolivar.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, and several other agencies assisted with the investigation.

Jackman is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Here are the projected highs for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Let the Warm Up Begin...Again

Latest News

At least 2 dead from tornadoes in Missouri; Gov. Parson to survey impacted areas Sunday
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville,...
Six people killed in collapse of Amazon warehouse after storms near St. Louis, search for victims continues
SGF Xmas parade 2021
PHOTOS: Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade 2021
Here are the projected highs for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Let the Warm Up Begin...Again