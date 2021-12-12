Advertisement

Monette, Ark. community bands together during tornado

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The screams of fear after the tornado in Monette could be heard a mile away.

“It’s something I will probably die with. Honestly, thinking that children could be hurt. You know, pretty tough,” said Monette resident Jordan Woods.

Dozens of homes across Monette were destroyed by the tornado. A couple of homeowners shared their experiences of that night.

Woods’ home was hit hard. His door was blown in, windows busted, and boards flew from the front to the back of his home.

Friday night, he left his home to help neighbors stay safe.

“We was able to leave our house and we were actually able to go to my mother’s house and she has a storm cellar,” he said.

He let his neighbor, Tony Benham Jr. and his family, go into the storm shelter.

Benham made sure his children and wife were in the shelter, but his mom was bound to a bed in the house and could not leave.

He chose to stay with her inside the house.

“I grabbed that king-sized mattress and threw it up on her feet and we hit where the furnace is,” said Benham.

Benham said he flew across the house and ended up under a lot of debris, fortunately, they all made it out alive.

“You see what happened, we did all we could do. We went all across the room,” he said.

Two died and multiple others were injured when storms damaged a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. At least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home Friday, but were rescued. CLICK HERE for more on the damage.

