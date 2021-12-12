Advertisement

Mosley carries Missouri State past Oral Roberts 69-60

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Isiaih Mosley had 25 points as Missouri State defeated Oral Roberts 69-60 on Saturday.

Ja’Monta Black had 16 points for the Bears (6-4). Gaige Prim added 10 points.

Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (5-5). DeShang Weaver added 15 points. Kareem Thompson had seven points and 12 rebounds.

