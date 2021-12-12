Neighbors react after MSHP trooper shot, suspect arrested near their homes in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is behind bars Saturday after reportedly shooting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Friday night in south Springfield.

Justin Jackman is accused of shooting a MSHP trooper following a pursuit that ended around 11 p.m. near Armory Court and South Reed Avenue. Investigators say Jackman got out of the car after the pursuit and shot a trooper.

The trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries to his face, but he is listed in stable condition. He has not yet been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Debbie Milligan, who heard all the commotion in her neighborhood, said the situation shocked her.

“Why, just, Oh my God, what is going on?,” said Milligan. “I looked out on the streets lined with cars, and I heard shots.”

Milligan and other neighbors say they were just going to bed on an ordinary Friday, but then they heard a flurry of sirens.

“I saw the lights flashing, and I thought they were my neighbor’s Christmas lights,” said Milligan. “I looked out and the street was lined with police cars.”

Milligan said they thought they heard gunshots, but got tense when police came out in heavy armor.

“I saw them putting on their tactical gear and getting our assault weapons out,” said Milligan. “So at that point, I knew it must be something pretty scary and dangerous.”

Jackman has been previously convicted of burglary and other crimes in Bolivar, according to Missouri court records. Now, he adds more charges to the list with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Milligan said she and her neighbors never thought this could have happened in their neighborhood.

”I called a friend of mine, who is ex-law enforcement, and I said, ‘I can’t believe this is happening in our neighborhood,’ and he said, ‘your neighborhood is not exempt from that,’ so that’s kind of disconcerting,” said Milligan.

Investigators say the trooper also returned gunfire after being shot. MSHP set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting Friday. Authorities spent several hours overnight searching for Jackman and found him early Saturday morning.

Jackman is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the situation.

