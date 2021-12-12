One year later: Recovery of Greene County deputy struck during pursuit on Highway 13

BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County deputy struck by a runaway suspect during a pursuit one year ago is making strides in his recovery.

A suspect wanted in a domestic disturbance struck Greene County Lt. Steve Westbrook on Dec. 11, 2020 during an early-morning pursuit on State Highway 13 near Brighton, Missouri.

Westbrook, a 24-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, tried to deploy a tire deflation device to stop a car involved in a pursuit when he was struck along the highway. Investigators say the suspect driver, later identified as Seth Hay, was being chased by Greene County deputies, then hit a patrol car that struck Westbrook.

Westbrook received immediate aide on the scene before being rushed to a Springfield hospital for treatment. He suffered fractures to his pelvis area, a femur and both of his wrists, which prompted his first round of surgeries the night after the incident. Westbrook was released from the hospital on Dec. 22 after several days of extensive treatment and continues to recover from injuries he suffered last year.

“He’s got a long road to recovery ahead of him,” said Westbrook’s daughter Shanna Sullivan in a KY3 report last year. “People all over the country have reached out to us. It’s little things like that, especially with the way the world is today, that gives you the glimpse of hope that there is goodness in the world.”

Running 4 Heroes, an organization that assists injured first responders, presented a $10,000 grant to Westbrook in May. The organization has awarded these grants to at least 18 injured first responders since Jan. 2020.

Additionally, the Priebe Strong 1062 organization in Republic has raised some funds for Lt. Westbrook in October. Priebe Strong 1062 has held races, dinners and other events last year to help Springfield officer Mark Priebe, who was struck outside of Springfield Police headquarters in June 2020.

Tonight, Teresa & I were in Republic to attend the Priebe Strong 1062 Dinner, which raises funds for wounded law enforcement officers and their families.



This year, the Priebes chose to support Lt. Steve Westbrook, from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and his family. pic.twitter.com/od2zvcgbU8 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 23, 2021

Prior to Westbrook’s injuries in the pursuit, deputies responded to a home near Springfield over a domestic disturbance. Investigators say Seth Hay escaped from the home, then took off in a car, heading northbound on State Highway 13 into Polk County.

The pursuit continued north to just outside Bolivar city limits. The suspect then turned around and proceeded southbound on South Highway 13. Westbrook attempted to deploy stop sticks in the process, then was struck.

A Polk County prosecutor has filed charges of felony assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest against Hay. According to court records, Hay was wanted for a probation violation and admitted he did not want to go back to prison. In response, he led authorities on the pursuit that later injured Westbrook.

A jury trial for Hay is scheduled for March 28, 2022, per Missouri court records.

