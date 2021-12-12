Advertisement

PHOTOS: Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade 2021

By Joey Schneider
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands lined up along the streets of Downtown Springfield for the city’s 2021 Christmas parade to celebrate the holiday season, just two weeks before Christmas Day.

The parade consisted of dozens of floats from Springfield-area businesses and organizations, in addition to several marching bands from schools around southwest Missouri. KY3 decorated a few of its vehicles for the parade, while many staff members enjoyed the day and walked the entire parade route.

Check out more than 100 photos from Saturday’s parade attached in the photo gallery.

