Plea hearing scheduled Tuesday for Dent County woman charged in death of emaciated child

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A plea hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a Dent County woman facing criminal charges in the death of her adopted daughter from last year.

Susan Abney faces charges of second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child in the death of 10-year-old Josie Abney.

During the plea hearing, Abney can choose to accept reject a plea deal. Tuesday is the last possible date that the court will accept a guilty plea with a recommendation. If Abney rejects a plea deal, a jury trial could start on March 7, 2022, per court records.

Susan Abney and Randall Abney are the adoptive parents of Josie Abney, per Missouri court records. Randall has a plea hearing scheduled for Friday, April 22, 2022, in Dent County. If he doesn’t accept a plea deal, then a jury trial will start on July 11, 2022.

According to court documents obtained by KY3 in October 2020, deputies were called out to Susan’s house on Oct. 3 due to Josie being unconscious. When officers arrived, they noticed Josie was very thin. Her adoptive parents said she had not been eating much in the previous week. Josie later died at a hospital.

The doctor told investigators the girl was so dehydrated that they couldn’t draw her blood, and that her blood sugar was low. Investigators also noticed bruising on the many parts of the girl’s body.

Deputies searched Susan’s home and found a child lock on the refrigerator, and no food that would be reachable by the girl in the kitchen. Officers also found a drawer full of junk food in one room.

The case of Susan Abney has been moved from Dent County to Crawford County.

