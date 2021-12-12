Advertisement

Two charged with drug trafficking in Texas County

Michael R. Peterson, 58, and Sonya R. Ewing, 57, are both charged with two counts of second-degree drug trafficking(Texas County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people from Licking, Missouri, are behind bars in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Texas County.

Michael R. Peterson, 58, and Sonya R. Ewing, 57, are both charged with two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, while Peterson is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities arrested Peterson and Ewing following an investigation in the Licking area. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant following an investigation from the South Central Drug Task Force. Deputies searched a home on Highway C, which led to the discovery of multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine and capsules with suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Ewing is being held at the Texas County Jail on a $750,000 bond, while Peterson is being held on a $1 million bond.

