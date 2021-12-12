Webster County man’s home and farm hit hard by Friday night storms

HIGH PRAIRIE, Mo. (KY3) - Severe weather and high winds hit the Ozarks region Friday evening, leading to significant damage for many homes in Webster County.

Wayne Boyce, a resident of High Prairie Township, says he can’t recall anything like the storms he witnessed Friday.

“It sounded like a freight train going over the top of the house,” said Boyce. “Intense winds ripped through Webster County.”

Boyce’s farm unfortunately was hit hard, but good neighbors are helping him clean up the damage.

”There have been people stopping by last night during the lighting flashes to say they could see a tornado here,” said neighbor Andy Whitman. “I was stunned when I saw the degree of damage that happened.”

Heavy winds moved Boyce’s trailer 30 feet across his farm and killed many of his chickens.

”The tops of the trees are cut off just like a giant lawn mower went through here and down the road. Trees were cut off and ripped out of the ground,” said Whitman.

At the end of the day, Boyce is still looking up.

“Grateful no lives were lost. I got good neighors,” he said.

The National Weather Service still has not confirmed whether a tornado hit Webster County. NWS crews have only confirmed a EF-1 tornado in Branson West as of Saturday, but they will continue to survey the area through the weekend.

The photo gallery below shows a closer look of damage to Boyce’s property.

