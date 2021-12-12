Advertisement

Webster County man’s home and farm hit hard by Friday night storms

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH PRAIRIE, Mo. (KY3) - Severe weather and high winds hit the Ozarks region Friday evening, leading to significant damage for many homes in Webster County.

Wayne Boyce, a resident of High Prairie Township, says he can’t recall anything like the storms he witnessed Friday.

“It sounded like a freight train going over the top of the house,” said Boyce. “Intense winds ripped through Webster County.”

Boyce’s farm unfortunately was hit hard, but good neighbors are helping him clean up the damage.

”There have been people stopping by last night during the lighting flashes to say they could see a tornado here,” said neighbor Andy Whitman. “I was stunned when I saw the degree of damage that happened.”

Heavy winds moved Boyce’s trailer 30 feet across his farm and killed many of his chickens.

”The tops of the trees are cut off just like a giant lawn mower went through here and down the road. Trees were cut off and ripped out of the ground,” said Whitman.

At the end of the day, Boyce is still looking up.

“Grateful no lives were lost. I got good neighors,” he said.

The National Weather Service still has not confirmed whether a tornado hit Webster County. NWS crews have only confirmed a EF-1 tornado in Branson West as of Saturday, but they will continue to survey the area through the weekend.

The photo gallery below shows a closer look of damage to Boyce’s property.

Caption

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
Heavy winds have already led to some damage, including to businesses like Flowerama in...
DAMAGE REPORTS: Businesses in Springfield, homes near Branson West among SWMO sites damaged by severe weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues tornado watches, thunderstorm watches for SWMO into Saturday
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Here are the projected highs for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Let the Warm Up Begin...Again

Latest News

Two people are hurt after a crash late Saturday night near Glenstone Avenue and East Portland...
Two hurt in Springfield crash late Saturday near Glenstone and Portland
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 700+ new cases
Webster county residents victim to friday night storms
Webster county residents victim to friday night storms
Neighbors react after MSHP trooper shot, suspect arrested near their homes in south Springfield