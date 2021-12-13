Advertisement

Arkansas State Police investigating deaths of 2 inside home in Madison County

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Arkansas State Police identified a couple found dead in Madison County.

Officers found Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49, dead at a home east of Huntsville Sunday night.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division assumed the lead in the case. The Arkansas State Crime Lab will examine the bodies for a cause of death.

