Business is booming in Branson, Mo. this holiday season

By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses in Branson, Mo. report the best Christmas holiday sales in many years.

Steve Hartley, the co-owner of Dicks Five and Ten, says the recent warmer weather along with a new level of comfort in the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in visitors. Hartley says Branson is also a driving destination, which makes it easier for families to visit.

Branson visitor Stephanie Velten says she’s been coming to Branson for 41 years. She says what keeps her coming back is the emphasis on families.

“The way that everyone’s treated her is so good, and when we got places it feels magical you just have a good time, you leave feeling like a little kid,” said Velten.

Hartley says the crowds go beyond the weekend.

”The weekends are incredible, weekdays are good but we’re really seeing it start to come back on Thursday in a big way, Friday even bigger than Saturday,” said Hartley.

Hartley says he expects heavy customer traffic to continue through December.

