Camdenton School District hires new superintendent, amending a separation agreement from 2013

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camdenton R-3 School Board decided to hire Sean Kirksey as the new superintendent starting next school year.

With more than 20 years of experience in education, Dr. Sean Kirksey will be returning to his alma mater to be the new superintendent.

”To come back as a superintendent, it’s the highlight of my career,” said Dr. Kirksey.

Dr. Kirksey spent 13 years in the district as a principal at the middle school. According to records, he left under an agreement that he would not return to the district to work.

”I think it’s like any contractual agreement, both parties chose to amend that, and move to amend that previous agreement, which enabled me to be able to apply, and then to go through the process and ultimately get chosen to be superintendent,” said Dr. Kirksey.

He addressed the issues that caused him to leave back in 2013.

”There were issues, and they were minor, but there were some philosophical differences that were significant. So at that time, I chose what I thought was best for kids and teachers and I chose to take an administrative position with another school district,” said Dr. Kirksey.

There have been a lot of mixed emotions coming from the community. While some are excited for his return, others are not.

”I think that that was under circumstances that were maybe not in the best interest of the school district, the kids or the staff. So I think that the amendment was a smart move because what Sean brings to the table is going to be amazing for the school,“ said Mindi Sales, a parent.

One viewer reached out to KY3, but wished to remain anonymous.

”I’m not very happy about it. I’m disappointed. We have had some really, really good superintendents. In fact, the one that is retiring now.”

Requested meeting notes from some of the executive sessions, while mostly redacted, show the vote count of 4 to 3 in favor of hiring Dr Kirskey.

